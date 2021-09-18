Our beloved friend and sister Debra “Debby” Livingston died tragically in a car accident in Astoria on Sept. 10, 2021. Her friends tell stories of her generosity, her political passion and her fervent desire to make the world a better place, through activism as well as through her work as a teacher.
Debby lived modestly and carefully, dedicating her free time to volunteer work to preserve democracy in our troubled times. We owe Debby a lot for her examples of hard work, and dedication to progressive social causes and social justice. She was a leader and an inspiration to others, although she didn’t seem to realize that because of her innate modesty about her talents and sharp intelligence. It’s a terrible tragedy that she was taken from us so suddenly, a shock that is deeply felt by the many people she worked with, the many students she taught and those of us who saw her sincerity and personal commitment as an example.
Debby was born on February 3, 1954, in Elberon, New Jersey, to Herbert and Corinda Levi, the oldest of four siblings. As a child she was a voracious reader, writer and budding musician. Debby attended Hebrew University in Jerusalem and then completed a degree in forestry at University of Michigan, and an advanced degree in philosophy. She became a Quaker hospice chaplain, and was committed to religious life and pastoral care, in a way inextricably linked to her political activism. Her favorite Biblical quotation was from Micah: “And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”
More recently, Debby was a teacher in Clatsop County. Her work with Indivisible North Coast Oregon was very important to her and she devoted countless hours to meaningful volunteer work, such as writing postcards to encourage people to vote, meeting with local politicians and writing articles. She was kind and compassionate, and had a wonderful sense of humor.
Her surviving family members include George and David Livingston, four nieces and nephews, including her beloved niece, Cory, and her adopted Astoria family, Sharon, Nancy and August, who will miss her deeply. She was predeceased by her sister, Lynn, in 2018, and by her parents.
Donations in her memory can be made either to Indivisible North Coast Oregon (www.incoregon.org) or to the Poor People’s Campaign (www.poorpeoplescampaign.org). May her memory be for a blessing.
