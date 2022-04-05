Delbert Joel Sarkie passed away on March 18, 2022. He was born July 19, 1933, to Joel and Anna (Westerholm) Sarkie. Delbert was an only child, and was raised on a farm in Brownsmead.
He graduated from Knappa High School and soon after joined the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1955.
Delbert wed the love of his life, Kathryn (Kitty) Payne, on June 15, 1957. Delbert and Kitty were married 61 years and had three children, Kathy, Teri and Paul. Delbert was a wonderful father, and loved to coach his children and watch them play sports and other activities.
Delbert worked at Wauna Mill from 1965 until he retired. He enjoyed oil painting, wood working, fishing, bingo and spending time with family and friends.
Delbert was a member of the Peace First Lutheran Church in Astoria, and also enjoyed being a cruise host for the ships that docked in our port.
He was a quiet, gentle and loving man of faith, and lived his life by example. He was loved by many, and will be forever missed.
Delbert is survived by his son, Paul (Londa); son-in-law, Dennis (Carol) Leach; grandchildren, Ronnie (Brittany), Ryan, Jade (Kris), Lindsey, Paul, Bren, Brady, Camden, Grayson (Miriam) and Talon; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Delbert was preceded in death by his wife, Kitty; daughter, Kathy White, and her husband, Henry White; and daughter, Teri Leach.
A service will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Peace First Lutheran Church in Astoria.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Peace First Lutheran Church in Astoria.
