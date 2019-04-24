Seaside
June 17, 1934 — April 21, 2019
Delores Dickson, 84, passed away peacefully at Avamere by the Sea Assisted Living in Seaside, Oregon, on Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Delores was the daughter of Elmer A. Kumpula and Nellie Viola Piippo Kumpula. She was born June 17, 1934, in Otto Township, Minnesota. She moved to Clatsop County as a child. Upon graduation, she worked as a nurse's aide.
On Feb. 14, 1950, she married David Dickson. David joined the Air Force, and while in Texas, they had their first daughter, Katherine. They moved back to Astoria after his tour. She was a happy homemaker, and helped with their real estate business. They welcomed their second daughter, Margaret.
She enjoyed many hobbies, which included sewing, arts and crafts and taking walks. She also liked to go fishing, clamming and camping with family, including their grandchildren, over the years.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband, David Dickson, on Jan. 7, 2015; and both daughters, Katherine Jenson and Margaret Breitenbauch.
Survivors are grandsons, Frank Jenson, Joseph Jenson, David Jenson, Samuel Breitenbauch and Max Breitenbauch. Eleven great-grandchildren also survive.
Visitation will be held at Caldwell's Luce-Layton Mortuary, 1165 Franklin Ave., Astoria, Oregon, Friday, April 26, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Graveside services will be held May 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton, Oregon, where she will be inurned with her husband.
Caldwell's Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.