Guinda, California
Sept. 12, 1955 — July 27, 2019
Delwin B. Mikkelborg passed away on July 27 while at his home in Guinda, California. He was born on Sept. 12, 1955, in Burlington, Washington. The family would like to invite all who knew him to a gathering of remembrance.
Put on your jeans and best T-shirt and meet with us on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Palmer Creek Community Center, 606 Fourth St., Dayton, Oregon. We will start at 2 p.m.
Coffee and cake will be served while swapping “Delwin stories,” and maybe renewing old friendships. We know not everyone who knew Delwin is on Facebook, including Delwin himself, so please spread the word to those you know.
