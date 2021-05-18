Astoria
July 6, 1948 — May 14, 2021
Denise Anne (Atwater) Manewal was born to Patricia and Warren Atwater on July 6, 1948, in San Diego, California. She spent her childhood in sunny Southern California, graduating from Grossmont High School in 1967.
Later, she completed beauty school in El Cajon, California, in 1968, and then started her 40-plus year career as a hairdresser.
She was gifted at spending time to learn about peoples’ lives while they sat in her salon chair. She worked hard to make people not only look good on the outside, but feel good on the inside, too.
Denise moved to the Pacific Northwest in 1975 and called the Oregon Coast home for many decades after. She raised her three daughters, built friendships, connected with neighbors and showed compassion in the Astoria community to so many.
If you knew her, you likely have a story of her laugh, her cooking and baking talents, her dance moves, the joy she found in music and how much love she brought wherever she went. She was a true example of how to give your all to whatever you do, and how to show love to whomever you encounter.
Denise was memorable in so many ways, and impacted the world with acts of kindness, generosity, fun and happiness. She was most proud of being a mother and grandmother, leading Camp Fire Girls and helping those around her.
She also enjoyed traveling with her husband to national parks, watching the birds, brushing her cat, “Ellwood,” Disneyland, cooking for family and friends and singing loudly.
She is survived by a large and blended family to include many near and far. Firstly, her husband of 30 years, Steve Manewal, her true partner in life; her children, Rebecca Lemmo, Katherine Lemmo and Sara Barron, and her husband, Ryan; stepchildren, Monica Manewal, Brad Fisher, and his wife, Terry, and their children, Tyler and Jake, and Stacy Fisher; grandchildren, Mackenzie Clark, Madeline Clark and Arthur Clark; and chosen daughter, Erin Christie, and her husband, David, and their children, Zophia and Quentin. Her remaining siblings are a brother, David Atwater, and his wife, Donna, and a sister, Nancy Spellman.
Denise left this world peacefully on May 14, 2021, surrounded by love and family members at her home in Astoria.
No funeral service will be held. The family asks that to honor Denise, please consider donations to one of the following: Lower Columbia Hospice, the Oregon Health and Science University neuro-oncology program, and the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.
