Denise Marie Allen, age 67, of Svensen, passed away on Dec. 18, 2021, in Svensen.
She was born July 10, 1954, on her dad’s 30th birthday in Minot, North Dakota. Her parents were Robert and Doris Huddleston, and the family moved to Salem shortly after her birth.
Denise was the second of four children, and grew up in Salem, graduating from North Salem High School in 1972, and then from Oregon State University, with a degree in education, in 1976.
She moved to Astoria and started teaching preschool in the late 1970s. Denise married Steve Allen in 1981, and built a home in Svensen. She raised three children, and had a large farm with many animals, including goats, geese, ducks, chickens, rabbits, sheep, cattle and cats.
Denise was very active with bird watching, gardening, mushroom picking, beachcombing, camping, yoga and spending time with family.
She retired from teaching after 40-plus years.
Denise is survived by her three sons, Daniel (Nikole) Allen, of New Haven, Connecticut, Michael Allen, of Astoria, and Stephen Allen, of Svensen; two brothers, Robert (Jana) Huddleston, of Salem, and Scott (Noel) Huddleston, of Knappa; three grandsons, Lucas, Jonah and Simon; three nephews; and a niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Richard Huddleston.
A memorial service will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to the Camp Kiwanilong Summer Youth Program.
