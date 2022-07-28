Dennis Duane Secrest died July 9 in Albany. He was 77.
Dennis was born in Astoria on Oct. 20, 1944, the son of Dennis S. Secrest and Loraine E. Larson. He grew up in Astoria, and attended Fern Hill and John Jacob Astor elementary schools.
He participated in 4-H. He graduated from Astoria High School in 1962. He graduated from Oregon State University in 1968, and was a lifelong member of the OSU Alumni Association.
After serving in the U.S. Navy, and on location in Vietnam, he became controller for Carnation Co. in Seattle. He later became a certified public accountant, and was a member of the Oregon Association of Tax Consultants.
After moving from Seattle to Albany, he became the owner of the NAPA-Albany Auto Parts store. After selling the store in Albany, he accepted the position of payroll manager at Oregon State, where he was also on the board of directors of the OSU Bookstore, serving as chairman for a time. He eventually retired from Oregon State.
Dennis loved whitewater rafting, Oregon State football and family barbecues.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 48 years, Joanne Ranta Secrest; son, Brian Secrest, and his wife, Kim, and grandsons, Carson, Bennett and Gavin; and son, Bob Secrest, and his wife, Fatima.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Secrest; and sister, Nadine Houghton.
Dennis suffered with dementia, and came to realize he had other health issues, also.
Contributions may be made to the OSU Foundation, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Albany, or Evergreen Hospice, in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 S.W. Washington St., Albany, OR., 97321.
Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service, with military honors, at 2 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, 91569 Oregon Highway 202.
