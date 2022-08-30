Port Angeles, Washington
1944 — 2022
Port Angeles, Washington
1944 — 2022
It’s with great sadness we announce the passing of Dennis Eugene Thomassen, at the age of 77, on Aug. 6 in Port Angeles, Washington.
Born to parents Margaret and Bjarne Thomassen in Port Angeles, Dennis spent most of his life between there and Astoria.
He was a compassionate man, strong in his faith, with a huge heart, who never passed up the opportunity to poke fun with someone just to get a smile out of them. His goofy Norwegian sense of humor elicited smiles and guffaws everywhere he went.
Some of the family’s fondest memories of him include him shooting off his tennis ball cannon, and his endless stops along the roads and highways to pick up various “road treasures.”
He went out of his way to help anyone in need, whether it was fixing a lawn mower or building something someone needed in his beloved woodworking shop.
Dennis loved being outdoors, fishing, hunting, archery, camping, smoking salmon and sturgeon and canning fresh tuna he had caught along with his lifelong friend, Carl.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Carolynn Knapp; and beloved K-9s, Echo and Griz.
He leaves behind his wife, Ann Thomassen; son, Jeff Thomassen, and his wife, Katie; daughter, Kelly (Thomassen) Delp; brother, Jim Thomassen, and his wife, Joy; and a host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
His ashes will be dispersed with family in attendance.
