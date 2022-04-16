Dennis Harny, 66, passed away during the early hours of April 9, 2022, surrounded by the love of his children.
Dennis was born in 1955, in Astoria, to Stanley Harny, a mink farmer and World War II veteran, and Mary Harny, a bookkeeper.
Dennis was a 1973 graduate of Knappa High School and spent his early years in the logging industry. After relocating to central Oregon, Dennis transitioned to real estate and rental management, and spent many years loving his house, the views and the land around him.
Dennis will be remembered for his love of Harley-Davidsons and his epic cross-country trips, his love of gardening (award winning!), his contributions to children’s charities and his volunteer activities, his love for Christmas and impressive lights displays and his dad jokes (truly terrible).
With an incredible record collection, and a garage radio permanently on and tuned to 101.7, he instilled in his children a love of music, with many days of listening to The Beatles, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac and Elton John.
He was always up for playing catch with his kids and grandkids, an activity that he enjoyed since playing baseball in his youth.
Dennis is survived by his children, Mindy (Josh) Edgar, Madeline (Vince) Witt and Jacob (Emily) Harny; his grandchildren, Aidan, Liam, Sawyer, Roman, Monroe and Lennon; and his sister, Christie (Ernie) Larson.
Dennis was preceded in death by his son, Adam; his long-time partner, Kristina; his parents; and his brother, John.
Dennis’ children will be hosting a celebration of life for family and friends this summer; the date is yet to be determined. If you would like further information, please email Jake Harny at harnyj1220@gmail.com
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.