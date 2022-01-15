Dennis Leroy Thomason II was 54 years old when he passed away at home on Nov. 30, 2021, from pulmonary heart disease. It was peaceful, and he had family around him.
Dennis was born on June 18, 1967, in Astoria, to Nora Beelar Morkert and the late Dennis Thomason. He spent most of his life in Astoria, except for the 10 adventurous years he lived in Sitka, Alaska, with his family, graduating from high school there in 1986.
As a young man in Alaska, he developed the quest for catching the next big king salmon. Also, while living in Sitka, and around the age of 12, he became involved in trap shooting.
With this new talent, he was able to travel all over the state of Alaska to compete. He won many championships, and all of this led to his being invited to compete at the National Rifle Association Olympic Training Camp in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He joined them twice, in 1984 and 1985.
Coming back to Astoria in 1986, Dennis spent 25 years working in the fishing industry, until ill health forced him to leave.
During this time, he was able to express his creativity in the form of pottery, excelling at that, as well. Dennis was lucky enough to have Richard Rowland as a friend and mentor.
Dennis is survived by his mother and stepfather, Nora and Bob Morkert; his sister, Angela Thomason Dietrich, and her husband, Jason; and his beloved cat, “Gunner.” He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on Feb. 12 at the Olney Grange from 1 to 4 p.m., and the family welcomes all who knew and loved Dennis to join them for a potluck. Please bring your favorite dish to share.
