Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Contact Elleda Wilson: 971-704-1718, ewilson@dailyastorian.com
Dennis Mitchell Hanley passed away at his home in Seaside on March 13.
Dennis was born in Portland on Aug. 11, 1961, to Carolyn and Albert Meisner.
After high school, Dennis joined the U.S. Marines and served his country for several years. During that time, he was stationed at several bases, including a duty station in Okinawa, Japan, where he developed an appreciation for the country, the culture and food.
After the military, Dennis moved around a bit, and worked in a variety of jobs. He was very willing to try new things, and was always a reliable and valued employee. Once Dennis moved back to the Pacific Northwest for good, he settled on his true vocation as a graphic designer and sign builder. He practiced his trade at Sign One in Seaside for the last 14 years.
Dennis was known for his true love of life, and for never losing his ability to play. He had a great gift with children and was a devoted and much-loved uncle to many nieces and nephews, as well as many honorary nieces and nephews.
Dennis was a familiar figure in Seaside, where he would be greeted frequently as he rode his bike on the Prom or through town. Dennis loved playing cribbage and other games with friends and family, listening to music, going out to breakfast on the weekends and enjoying his community.
He also had a lifelong interest in history and found opportunities to share his knowledge with others.
Denny, as he was called by most, will be most remembered for his genuine kindness, generosity, eagerness to help others and ability to share joy wherever he went.
Denny was preceded in death by his mother and biological father. He is survived by his four sisters, Debbie Fontaine, Diana Thomas, Donna Bahr and Ricki Bournival; his three brothers, Douglas Hanley, Darren Hanley and Sandy Hanley; and his many nieces and nephews, countless friends and adoptive father, Dale Hanley.
He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
There will be a gathering to celebrate his life on April 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Beacon, 735 Broadway, Seaside.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.