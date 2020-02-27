Warrenton
Nov. 30, 1944 — Jan. 21, 2020
Dennis “Denny” Phillip Brown was born in Astoria on Nov. 30, 1944, to Elmer “Red” and Frances “Frannie” Brown (Farris).
Denny graduated from Capt. Robert Gray School and Astoria High School, and then Portland State University, majoring in philosophy, but his love was always writing — often staying awake all night composing papers for other students (“for $20 and a six-pack”).
Denny was a Vietnam veteran of the Army. He was an activist during the protests against the Trojan Nuclear Power Plant. He enjoyed taking at least partial credit for its eventual shutdown.
Denny was a master gardener. He was an avid walker/hiker. He could be seen daily on the riverwalk for the past 25 years or so.
Denny spent many years as a handyman during the day, and then writing at night. His one published book was “Foxglove Hollow.” His six other books remain unpublished.
Denny was motivated in his last years to find peace with God. He died in his sleep on Jan. 21, 2020, in his apartment in Warrenton. On his nightstand were two copies of “Our Daily Bread.”
Denny was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Brian Brown (Phyllis), of Gresham; three aunts; one uncle; and numerous nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces and cousins.
Caldwell's Luce-Layton Mortary of Astoria was in charge of the arrangements.
