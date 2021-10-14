Dennis Saub, 69, of Vancouver, Washingon, peacefully passed away Sept. 26, 2021, after a long fight against chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
He was born June 26, 1952, to Clarence and Lucy Saub.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer, and her husband, Mike; sons, Ryan and Eric; grandchildren, Azalea, Zachery, Magnolia, Madelyn and Joshua; brother, Larry Saub; and sister, Karen, and her husband, Ron Grimm.
Having spent most of his life in the Portland area, Dennis lived on the East Coast for a while, where he started his career with the federal government before returning to the Pacific Northwest.
Denny enjoyed fishing, camping, exploring and spending time with family and friends. He was known for his big heart, sense of humor and his stubborn ways. We were all blessed to have him in our lives, even though he left us too soon.
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Saub as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.