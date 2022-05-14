DeOnne Vay (Adair) Kinney, known as Dee to most people, passed away in Astoria on May 3, 2022.
Dee was born Jan. 24, 1944, in Marshalltown, Iowa. She was the fourth daughter to Orville and Mildred (Richards) Adair. She grew up on the family farm in rural Le Grand, Iowa.
She graduated from Le Grand Deleware Ferguson High School in 1962. After gradation, she moved to live with her aunt, Emma Muller, in Portland.
In 1966, she married Kent Johnson. They made their home in Astoria, and had two sons, Darren and Todd Johnson. They later divorced.
In 1970, Dee started out working as a legal assistant for Macdonald, Dean, McCallister & Snow. She also worked for attorneys Nicholas Zafiratos and Steve Roman for many years. She retired in 1995.
In 1995, she married David Kinney. David was in the U.S. Coast Guard, and his job had them stationed both in Kodiak, Alaska, and Novato, California. After David’s retirement in 2007, the couple moved back to Astoria to be closer to family and friends.
Dee enjoyed playing cards, bingo, backgammon and laughing with friends. She also liked traveling. Due to a stroke at the age of 51, her physical ability was limited, but she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Dee is survived by her husband, David; his children, Tessa Palazzolo, of Petersburg, Michigan, Kelly Miller, of Tucson, Arizona, and Joshua Kinney, of Juneau, Alaska; her son, Darren, and his wife, Maria, and grandsons Jalmer Daniel, Sven Kristian and Jack; her son, Todd, and grandson, Tucker; her sisters, Betty Keen of Marshalltown, Barbara Rockhill, of Puyallup, Washington, and LaVonne (Bonnie) Sievers, of Marshalltown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Lower Columbia Hospice or a charity of your choice.
