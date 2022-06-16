Seaside
Jan. 2, 1961 — June 1, 2022
Derek “Derk” Alan Gascoigne was born Jan. 2, 1961, in Corvallis to Jim and Peggy (Johnson) Gascoigne. Shortly after he was born, his family moved to Astoria, where his younger brothers, Ken and Paul, were born.
After spending his formative years in the Astoria School District, Derk graduated in June 1979 from Astoria High School.
After high school, Derk attended a meat cutter school in Cottage Grove, then was employed as a meat cutter for Gene’s Meat Market in Mehama.
Derk’s son, Alan, was born in October 1986. The birth of his son was one of the best days of Derk’s life.
Always looking for his next adventure, Derk was drawn to many careers throughout his life. He found his professional home and his work family as a tax preparer, bookkeeper and all-purpose accountant for William MacLean in Seaside.
At long last, Derk fell in love with his soulmate, Colleen Gould, as well as her two sons, Nick and Mitchell. In April 2007, along with Alan, they all became a family when Derek and Colleen married.
Derk treated all three of his sons as his own, and made lasting impressions on both them and their friends by offering his support, and his home, whenever it was needed.
As a child, his parents taught Derk a solid work ethic, which he demonstrated throughout his life. This ethic was also demonstrated in one of his favorite activities, swimming. He spent hours on Astoria’s swim team preparing for many competitions.
Derk had a passion for the extreme. He loved being a daredevil with his younger brothers. Sometimes he made it through these challenges unscathed, and even more rarely, he confessed to his parents his epic adventures.
Derk loved the outdoors, and spent as much time as he could camping and fishing. As a youngster, many family summer trips were made to the Wallowas, a favorite destination for both Derk and his father, Jim. When he met his wife, Colleen, he truly found his equal in his love of nature.
Derk’s other great love was his motorcycle. He continued to love it, even after a major accident as a young adult that left him in a partial body cast.
To those who loved him, Derk can best be described as respectful and considerate, with a kind and gentle soul. Whenever he faced a challenge, his positive attitude and strong work ethic would always see him through.
Derk is survived by so many who cared about him, including his wife, Colleen; son, Alan; stepsons, Nick and Mitch Stephens; mother, Peggy (Gascoigne) Snyder; stepfather, John Snyder; brother, Ken Gascoigne, and his wife, Janique; brother, Paul Gascoigne, and his wife, Allison; brother and sister-in-law, John Gould and Beate Wilson; half-sister, Krista Toole, and her husband, Ken; half-brother, Jim Shepherd, and his wife, Andrea; and step-siblings, Reuben and Leah Snyder.
Derk also had aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly. He was like a second father to many of his sons’ friends, who will continue to hold him in their hearts.
Derk passed suddenly, and unexpectedly, from a heart attack. He was preceded in death by his dad, Jim Gascoigne, and both sets of his grandparents.
In celebration of Derek’s life, an open house will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 16 at the Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St. in Warrenton. Please bring stories to share.
Arrangements have been made through Hughes-Ransom Mortuary.