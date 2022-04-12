Graham, Washington
April 16, 1959 — March 12, 2022
DeWayne Curtis Darnell passed away on March 12, 2022. DeWayne was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Florence Darnell.
DeWayne lived a long life in a short time. While he grew up in, and loved, the Pacific Northwest, his impact is felt across the country, possibly around the world.
He graduated from Knappa High School and then joined the U.S. Army, spending 13 years in the military, receiving the Army Service Ribbon, Army Good Conduct Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon and Sharp Shooter Qualification Badge.
When he left the Army and started his family, he worked and lived on his own terms.
Working was his pride, as was his family, but he always made time for a social life — which was no problem for him, as he was able to make lifelong friends with anyone he met, no matter their background.
Whether he was towing your car, selling you gas for your car or standing in line at the store, he treated everyone as an equal, and you walked away from him with a conversation.
But if DeWayne’s social life was the part everyone knew and loved, they should have seen him as a father. While we grew up in an unorthodox environment, he made sure there was always love.
His sense of responsibility kept a roof over our heads and food on the table, but with his presence and leadership, no matter how tired he was, he showed his love. He provided on every level, especially when he was needed.
When it came to making memories, his excitement taking us to the ocean and the Astoria Column stand out. He loved to drive, he loved talking while he drove, and he was always asking to make sure everyone was comfortable and having a good time.
DeWayne loved being a grandpa!
DeWayne will be missed by many, because he treated friends like family, and put family first. I know that he left words unsaid, but he thanks all of you for your friendship. Remember his friendship; be the friend he was to you.
He is survived by his wife, Laurene; his first wife, Cindra Darnell, of Pennsylvania; his son, Brandon Darnell (Mariah); daughters, Heather Darnell, Lindsee Darnell Garrison (Casey) and Amanda Darnell; stepdaughters, Jennifer Shilko, Crystal Shilko and Rose Shilko; brothers, Dale Darnell and Clifford Darnell (Marissa); sisters, Patricia Darnell Raugust (David) and Lezlie Darnell McDonald (Paul); as well as his dearly loved grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
For family and friends, a graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on April 23 at Ocean View Cemetery, 575 S.W. 18th St. in Warrenton, with a reception held afterwards at the Svensen Grange, 92683 Svensen Market Road.
