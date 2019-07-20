Warrenton
Feb. 27, 1957 — July 11th, 2019
Dewey Deane Johnson Jr., 62, of Warrenton, Oregon, passed away peacefully to meet his Heavenly Father on July 11, 2019 surrounded by his beloved family.
Dewey was born in Salem, Oregon, to Dewey Sr. and Beverly. He spent part of his childhood in Aumsville and then moved to the Astoria area when he was 9. Dewey joined the Army in 1976 and was stationed at Fort Bliss. After his military service, he returned to Clatsop County, where he worked in the logging industry.
Dewey married Suzanne McBride in 1980 in Astoria, Oregon. Together they had three children. On Aug. 2, 1986 Dewey was paralyzed in an accident while fishing. As a quadriplegic, Dewey persevered with equal amounts of bravery and stubbornness. He earned an associate’s degree in business administration and a certificate in computer aided drafting design from Clatsop Community College, all while raising his children. Dewey then worked for Ag-Bag International and Autio Co.
Dewey’s hobbies included fishing, cutting wood, hunting, collecting music and movies and sunbathing in his yard. He was an avid Portland Trail Blazers fan and didn’t miss watching a single game.
He also loved watching his kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events and was involved in Warrenton Kids Inc. In his later years, Dewey loved cruising around town with his much-loved sidekick, “Holly.” Holly was his trained companion dog that he obtained from Freedom Tails in Aberdeen, Washington. Dewey also was able to rekindle his love of hunting with the help of many friends. Dewey successfully harvested the elk himself.
Dewey is survived by his mother, Beverly Jackson-Shumaker, of Warrenton; his sister, Sheri (Mike) Posey; and his brothers, Todd (Angela) Johnson, Daniel (Susan) Jackson and Carl (Sandy) Jackson, as well as numerous step-siblings and nieces and nephews. He is survived by his son, Brendan (Miranda) Johnson; daughter, Emily (Richard) Sheldon and daughter, Katie (Mitch) Brown. He was Grandpa “Dew-dee” to eight grandchildren, Kennedy, Sawyer, Gracelyn, Harper, Colby, Jonah, Asher and Rhys. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Suzanne Johnson.
Dewey is preceded in death by his father; two stepfathers, Robert Jackson and Jack Shumaker; his in-laws, Chuck and Marian McBride; his sister, Barbara Ann; and his granddaughter, Lucy.
Over the years, Dewey was cared for by many amazing caregivers. In recent years, his caregivers became like family and cannot be thanked enough for the time and love they dedicated to him. Dewey was also supported by the Seattle VA Spinal Cord Unit and the Paralyzed Veterans of America. Many neighbors and friends made up Dewey’s village and his family is so appreciative.
“You are not what happened to you. You are what you choose to become.”
Dewey now WALKS in heaven.
A celebration of life will be held at the Warrenton Baptist Church on Monday July 29th, at 2pm with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Freedom Tails/PAWS and Warrenton Kids Inc. in Dewey’s name.
