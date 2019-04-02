Hammond
Oct. 31, 1955 — March 10, 2019
Diana Lynn Godfrey was born Oct. 31, 1955 in Louisa, Kentucky, to Donna Armstrong Wade and Joseph Goodwin.
She served briefly in the Army. She battled and survived cancer. She was the strongest and bravest woman, with the biggest heart. She cherished being a mom to three daughters, and grandmother to her two grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Shalyn Troxel, Betty Jean Godfrey and Sarah Intermill; her husband, Joe; her grandson, Brenden Troxel; her granddaughter, Wilo Godfrey; her sister, Carolyn Woodford, and her husband, Bob; her three brothers, Alonzo Wade, Allen Wade and Danny Wade; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Joseph Goodwin Jr.; and a sister, Pamela Herrick.
A celebration of life with a potluck has been set for Saturday, April 5, at the Seaside American Legion, from 1 to 3 p.m.
