Diane Mabel (Bushnell) Black was taken by heart failure on Oct. 24, 2021.
Diane was born Nov. 7, 1945, in Aberdeen, Washington, to Leo Bushnell and Clara (Hubbard). She had a younger brother, Randy. All have passed away.
After living in the Tokeland/Grayland, Washington, area, the family moved to Warrenton about 1951. Diane went to Warrenton schools, graduating in 1963.
Diane married Rodney Black in 1968, and they had one son, Shawn, in 1972. Rod and Shawn survive.
Diane worked for J.C. Penney before her son was born, sold Avon, worked at a holiday store and, for 27 years, worked the front desk at The Tides By The Sea. She loved visiting with all of those who became her friends while working at The Tides.
She enjoyed puzzles, solitaire, crochet, rocks and looking for gold and watching wildlife. She donated what little she could to several charities and wildlife groups.
Diane and her family lived together in Gearhart for over 44 years. In addition to her husband and son, she leaves a nephew, Chet, his wife, Stephanie, and his children, Natalie and Ashton; a niece, Crystal, and her girls, Addison and Aubree; and extended family and a multitude of friends.
She wanted no service.
Please donate to the American Heart Association and the National Kidney Foundation.
Caldwell’s Funeral and Cremation Arrangement Center in Seaside was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
