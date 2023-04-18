Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Diane Piippo Kinney passed away peacefully, in the presence of her loved ones, in Beaverton on April 4.
Mary Diane was born Sept. 17, 1940, in Astoria, to Freida and Orv Piippo. She was the first of three siblings.
She grew up during the “Wonder Years” in Uniontown on “Church Hill,” as it was called, during the days when everyone had childhood friends and you knew all of your neighbors for blocks around.
Diane attended Capt. Robert Gray School, and graduated from the then “brand new” Astoria High School on Youngs Bay in 1958.
Diane loved Astoria, her hometown, of course. She soon found her niche in retail, working at Jerome’s, Morton’s, Lolly’s, the Gift Galleon and, soon after, at Finn Ware, where she also put her special talents to work with her artistic flair of window decorating.
She was her own “tourism ambassador,” as she would let all of her customers and clientele know what to do, and where to go and where to dine, to reap the benefits of a visit to our beautiful Astoria. Diane also sold Avon during all these years.
She enjoyed playing bingo at the Elks, and many hours spent with good friends and family, socializing. She loved attending her granddaughters’ ball games with Michael and Cheryl.
Diane was proud of her Nordic heritage, and was a long-standing member of the local United Finnish Kaleva Brothers & Sisters Astoria Lodge No. 2. She was also a member of the Peace First Lutheran Church.
Diane was first married to Terry Salo, and had a son, Bryan. She later married Al Kinney, and they had a son, Michael.
Diane is survived by her sister, Janet Piippo; her brother, Jim Piippo, and his wife, Nickie, and nephew, Josh Piippo; her son, Michael Kinney, and his wife, Cheryl, and their daughters, Natalie, Chelsey and Hailey; her son, Bryan Salo; stepdaughter, Paula Bue, and her husband, David; stepson, Steve Kinney, and his wife, Denise; and stepson, Kevin Kinney. She is also survived by numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Kinney; and stepson, Randy Kinney.
A private graveside service will be held for the family.
A celebration of life in Diane’s honor will be held at a later date.
