Don Kumpula, 88, died peacefully Sept. 12, 2022, at his home in Knappa surrounded by his family.
Don was born on Oct. 21, 1933, in Hanna, Wyoming, to Evor and Bertha Kumpula.
He graduated from Knappa High School in 1951 and from Pacific University in 1957 with a doctorate of optometry degree.
Don and Lily, the love of his life, were married on Aug. 27, 1955. He had a fulfilling optometry career for 40 years. The first four years were in the U.S. Air Force, followed by a private practice in downtown Astoria.
Don will be remembered for his kindness, intelligence and faith. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He also enjoyed travel, golf and painting.
Don is survived by his wife, Lily; his son, Paul; daughter, Karen (Mike) Lacey; daughter, Carol (Kevin) Clark; five grandchildren; and his brother, Evor.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Knappa Food Pantry.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary in Astoria is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
