Seaside
June 17, 1925 — April 4, 2020
Don Hoyer was born June 17, 1925, in Astoria, Oregon, to Ragner and Ellen (Holmquist) Hoyer. He died at home in Seaside, Oregon, on April 4, 2020.
After graduation from Astoria High School in 1943, he enlisted in the Navy and served his country in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy in March 1946, he returned home to Astoria.
While strolling through town he met his classmate, Lois Hansen, asked her on a date and found the love of his life. Don and Lois were married on Sept. 22, 1946, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Astoria.
Don went to work for the U.S. Department of Commerce Maritime Administration Reserve Fleet, serving as a mechanic keeping the mothballed Navy ships in running order.
In 1961 he was presented the Meritorious Service Silver Medal, the government’s highest award for professional excellence by a civilian employee. When the reserve fleet left Astoria, Don went to work with his brother Dave at Hoyer’s Homelite in Gearhart and Seaside.
Don was very active in the American Legion, 40 and 8, and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. He served as the Astoria Legion Post 12 commander in 1959 and the Oregon District No. 1 commander in 1963. He served as the Exalted Ruler of the Seaside Elks Lodge No. 1748 in 1992 and 1993.
Don had a beautiful singing voice, and sang in the Trinity Lutheran Church choir and in barber shop quartets. He was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Seaside since 1967.
Don loved dancing with Lois, camping, fishing, clamming, hunting agates and working in his yard. If something needed repairs, he was the man to call.
Don is survived by his wife of 73 years, Lois; his brother, Dave (Lorraine) Hoyer; son Kerry (Teresa) Hoyer; daughter Holly (John) Baum; grandchildren Aaron Hartman, Josh (Katie Powell) Baum, Jake (Jennifer) Baum, Megan (Joey) Greenberg, Lacey Hoyer (Jasper Deveraux) and Libbi (Clint) Redding; great-grandchildren Xander, Ragner and Gavin (Josh and Katie’s), Rori, Laney and Quincy (Jake and Jen’s), Avery and Iris (Lacey and Jasper’s) and Jack (Libbi and Clint’s); nieces Cindy Wills, Nancy Lane and Becky Brubaker; nephew Jeff Hoyer; cousins Wally Holmquist and Louise Rose; and sisters-in–law Dorothy Hansen and Nancy Sabo.
Caldwell’s Funeral & Cremation Arrangement Center is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
