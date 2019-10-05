Astoria
March 27, 1929 — Sept. 30, 2019
Donald Dee Abrahams, 90, of Astoria, Oregon, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Astoria.
He was born March 27, 1929, in Astoria, to Albert and Adriana Abrahams. He has one brother, Thomas.
Don attended elementary school in Knappa, and graduated from Astoria High School.
He married Evelyn Ruth Hendriksen in 1959; they later divorced. She resides in Astoria.
Don joined the National Guard after high school, and also attended a trade school for mechanics. He later owned and operated two log trucks. As a child, he grew up at Big Creek Camp 3 and wanted to experience the timber industry as an adult.
He spent the majority of his career in Astoria working for various companies such as Bumble Bee Seafoods, Crown Zellerbach and Dant & Russell. Before his adventure to Alaska, he worked for Claterbos as the master diesel mechanic in 1980, when Mount St. Helens blew. He later traveled to work for Cochran Electric and then Seley Corp. in Ketchikan, Alaska, where he retired in 1989.
After retirement, he kept himself busy working on miscellaneous projects, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to his family, friends and neighbors. If anything was mechanically broken, he loved figuring out how to make it work again.
In 1997, Don renewed his acquaintance with Patricia Van Cleave, whom he originally met when he was 13 years old while his father was logging in Scio, Oregon, for a short period of time. They married in 2001 in Long Beach, Washington, and lived in their Svensen home until her death in 2016.
Don enjoyed working on his boat and any miscellaneous projects in his shop, fishing, camping, road trips, visits from his grandchildren and attending his grandchildren’s events.
He is survived by his son, Mike, and daughter-in-law, Michele; his daughter, Judy, and son-in-law, Jon; his daughter Susie; his grandchildren, Brian, Jordan (Steven), Miranda (Kyle), Mykka (Brad) and Tesa (Casey); and his great-grandchildren, Jayden, Kaisa, Maverick and Sawyer. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas, and sister-in-law, Roberta.
A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Elks Lodge, second floor, 453 11th St. in Astoria, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Ocean View Funeral and Cremation Service in Astoria is taking care of the arrangements. The online guest book is OceanViewAstoria.com
Memorial contributions can be made to Sons of Norway Nidaros Lodge No. 16 and the Camp 18 Loggers Memorial.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.