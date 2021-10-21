Donald (Doug) Warren Baldwin, of Warrenton, died peacefully on Oct. 2, 2021, in Salem, at the age of 83.
Doug is survived by his wife, Sharon Baldwin; children, Von Baldwin, Mistie McDonley and Aaron Baldwin; and many loved grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill Baldwin.
Doug was born on Sept. 14, 1938, in Astoria, to Warren and Signe Baldwin. He married Sharon See, his high school sweetheart, in 1956.
Doug worked for several years at the Astoria Plywood Mill and the Astoria Golf & Country Club before joining Clatsop Community College as the superintendent of buildings and grounds.
He retired from the college to spend more time in his yard and garden, which blessed many with its abundance. His family remember him as a kind, gentle man who valued his family more than anything else.
Doug was a generous individual who loved babies and children, and who was passionate about helping wherever he was needed.
He was an active and dedicated Christian, and often volunteered at his church building, repairing and landscaping, while making time to discuss important items, such as where the elk were that morning and the pranks he and his co-workers pulled on each other over the years.
He never lacked for a good story and could always spare the time to reminisce.
No funeral is planned.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 29017, Portland, OR., 97296.
Condolences may be sent to 1008 S.W. First St., Warrenton, OR., 97146.
The family would like to thank Rosewood Memory Care and Serenity Hospice for their care and dedication to Doug’s needs in his last year with us.
