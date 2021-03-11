Yuma, Arizona
April 1, 1940 — Oct. 4, 2020
Donald Duane Schock passed away peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 4, 2020, with his loving wife, Carol, by his side at their home in Yuma, Arizona.
Born April 1, 1940, to Henry and Edna Schock, he graduated from high school in Colorado Springs, Colorado, then attended college in Pueblo, Colorado, studying refrigeration.
He was instrumental in the concrete construction of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. He was drafted into the Army National Guard and served until released.
He moved to Astoria in 1965 to work on the Astoria Bridge with his father, Henry. While in Astoria, he met and married Dorothy (Sharon) Whitsberger and her two daughters, Julie Niemi and Pam Marez, in 1968. They had one son, Donald Doyle Schock. They later divorced.
Don then met, and eventually married, Carol Sutcliffe and her two girls, Gina Govea and Janelle Norton, in April 1981.
After losing his father, Don owned and operated the Triangle Tavern for many years. He enjoyed hosting pinochle and cribbage tournaments, and delighted in serving the military members who stopped by while visiting the area for the Astoria Regatta or heading to the Portland Rose Festival.
Don owned and operated D&D Concrete for 40 years. His work can be found throughout multiple counties in Oregon.
Some of his work includes the foundations of many well-known places: Hauke’s Sentry Market (now Safeway), Astoria Builders Supply, Stephanie’s Cabin (formerly The Dutch Cup), McDonald’s and Burger King, the tall retaining wall located behind Dairy Queen, the concrete framing of the “Welcome to Astoria” sign on the east end of town, Jeffers Gardens Mini Storage, his own house and many other sidewalks, driveways, retaining walls, foundations, patios and various other projects around town. If you look down while walking around town, you may see his stamp.
He was active member of the Jaycees, Astoria ABATE motorcycle club and, in 2016, received the honor of being an active member of the American Legion for 50 continuous years.
He enjoyed spending time with children by being a part of the Start Making a Reader Today and Lunch Buddy programs for the Astoria School District. He helped construct a BMX course in Alderbrook Park, coordinated the ABATE toy drive for several years and coached T-ball.
He always encouraged the kids to give it their best, and treated the kids to ice cream after every game; every kid on the team was a winner.
Halloween was his favorite time of year. Kids would flock from all over Astoria (some from Seaside) to receive a king size Snickers bar.
He spent his spare time making wooden toys for kids, especially large wooden rocking horses, one of which adorned the reception area of Dr. Gary Pedersen’s dental practice in Astoria.
Don is survived by his wife, Carol; his daughters, Gina Govea (Leo), Janelle Norton (Grant), Julie Niemi (John) and Pam Marez; his younger brother, Edward Schock; his grandchildren, Daniel Green (Holly), Kari Rochester (Garette), James Green (Ericia), Zackry Norton, Shoshanna McCleary, Christopher Barnett and Allen Barnett; and several great-grandchildren, Hunter and Harper Green, Beckett and Claire Rochester and Mercedes, Bentley, Aston and Iyah Green.
He is preceded in death by his father, Henry Schock; his mother, Edna Schock; and his son, Donald Schock. His older sister, Lois Hedges, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, passed away shortly after Don’s passing.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. An announcement will be made when a date and location are determined.