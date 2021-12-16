Donald Hobson, 90, passed away peacefully Oct. 17, 2021. He was born April 20, 1931, in Elma, Washington, to Walter and Edith Hobson.
Donald graduated from high school in Oakville, Washington. He lived in Washington and Oregon before moving to Quartzsite, Arizona.
He worked at Union Pacific Railroad for 10 years, then went on to be employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years. Don was the postmaster for Astoria.
Don enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, rockhounding and making lapidary jewelry. He was a member of the Kiwanis.
Don is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carol Hobson; sons, Gary Hobson, of Kent, Washington, Marvin Hobson, of McCleary, Washington, and Keith Hobson, of Beaverton; daughters, Deborah Hobson, of Moses Lake, Washington, and Joan Hobson, of Mountain Home, Idaho; 13 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Hobson and Edith Black, and his brother, Harold Hobson.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.