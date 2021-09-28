Donald “Don” Jessie Wilcoxen, 89, of Maupin, passed away on Sept. 16, 2021.
Born to Felix and Edna Wilcoxen on June 21, 1932, Don grew up in the logging community of Jewell, attending both elementary and high school alongside his two brothers.
On Christmas Eve 1951, shortly after enlisting in the U.S. Air Force, Donald married his high school sweetheart, Gleva Holmes, and the two of them went on to have three children: Kathy, Dani and Darren.
As an airman, Don served as an aircraft mechanic. Throughout his young life, Don also worked as a logger, timber faller and high climber, holding fast to the values of hard work and family. Over his professional career, he earned an associate degree at Linn-Benton Community College and worked for 31 years in the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, retiring as the assistant manager in hatcheries.
Don’s love of his family was one of the cornerstones of his life, his care and generosity shining through in both his words and actions. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Edna and Felix Wilcoxen; his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Wilcoxen; his son-in-law, Carl Barnett; and he was soon-after joined in death by his brother, Darwin Wilcoxen. Don’s legacy will be forever remembered by his living family: his spouse, Gleva Wilcoxen; brother, Dennis Wilcoxen, married to Susan Wilcoxen; daughter, Kathy Barnett; daughter, Dani Rinearson, married to Tom Rinearson; and son, Darren Wilcoxen, married to Carrie Wilcoxen. He will also live on in the hearts and memory of his six grandchildren and their families, including his six great-grandchildren. Furthermore, he will be remembered by many friends, community members and the countless honorary grandchildren he supported in his community and church.
A graveside service will be held at Elsie Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewell School Scholarship Fund.
