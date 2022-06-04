Donald Jordan Obad, “DJ,” was born on April 10, 1948, in Watsonville, California, to Alice and Mike Obad. He is the oldest of three children.
He was raised in Tracy, California, and graduated from Tracy High School in 1966. After high school, DJ went to Delta College, and later worked on the railroads.
He joined the U.S. Navy in 1968 for four years during Vietnam, and reenlisted for two more years as a reserve. DJ was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1974.
DJ moved to Astoria, where he had three daughters. DJ moved to The Dalles for a few years and then moved to the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon until his death.
DJ loved playing bingo on Sundays and participating in events at the nursing home. He was a very soft, caring person.
DJ has four granddaughters, Monica Obad, Natalie Obad, Rebecca Obad, all of Ocean Park, Washington, and Sophia Obad, of Astoria; and two grandsons, Angel Obad, of Ocean Park, and Donte Obad, of Astoria. He loved spending time with his family.
DJ is survived by his three daughters, Ashely Obad, of Ocean Park, Whitney Obad, of Astoria, and Madalyn Obad, of Seaside; and his son, Michael O’neel, of Salem.
A funeral service will be held at a later date in Tracy.
