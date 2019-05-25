Warrenton Oct. 30, 1930 — May 9, 2019
Donald Lee Helligso, 88, of Warrenton, died May 9, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Don was born Oct. 30, 1930, in Astoria, to Neva and Gunnar Helligso. After his birth, they lived in a logging camp in Vinemaple, near Jewell, before moving to Jeffers Garden, where they lived through his graduation from Astoria High School in 1948.
He proudly enlisted in the Army on Jan. 3, 1951, and served in Germany with the “Hell on Wheels” 94th AAA AW Gun Battalion.
Don worked for Knappton Towboat Co. for 20 years, and began his commercial fisherman education as a young man with his grandpa, Tom Beck. He fished in Oregon, Washington state and Alaska until he retired.
Don lived and raised his family in Clatsop County. He married Joann Norgaard on June 6, 1953, and they had two children, Kent and Kellyann.
After their divorce, dear friends Jim and Elaine Imlah introduced Don to Cindy, and they married on March 10, 1983. Cindy had children that Don loved as his own, including Mary Freel, Linda Flesey, Alice Wilson and Bob Mullins. Don and Cindy enjoyed spending time with Cindy’s brothers and sisters, as well.
After Cindy’s death in June 1989, Don married Edith Thorsnes on Nov. 16, 1991, welcoming her children to the family: Paul, John and Ann. Don and Edith traveled extensively, visiting family and enjoying trips to Alaska and Hawaii, Denmark and Norway, other parts of Europe, New Zealand and Australia, as well as cross-country trips in their RV, and time spent with their family and friends.
Edith survives him. In addition to his wife, Don is survived by his son, Kent Helligso (Colleen); daughter, Kellyann Pinkstaff (Chris); grandchildren, Lesa Benton, Mike Helligso (Shanti Peterson), Emma Williamson (Chris), Kate Paulson (Chris), Emily Pinkstaff (Chris Brady) and Kelsey Halsen (Matthew); 14 great-grandchildren, with another on the way; and his sister, Geraldine Henry.
Also surviving are Don’s extended children, Paul (Libby) Thorsnes, John Thorsnes and Ann Thorsnes; and grandchildren, Erik, David, Quinn and Shannon Thorsnes. Nancy Thorsnes had a special place in Don’s heart, as well as Andy Carlson, Mary and Raymond Freel, LouAnn Thorsness and Alan Gatchell.
He was preceded in death in 1960 by his brother, Michael John, at the age of 16.
The family would like to thank Erin from Lower Columbia Hospice and Don’s many friends who stopped to visit or call Don in the last few months. He appreciated your visits and loved your friendship; we cherish the smiles you brought to his face.
It was Don’s wish to not have a funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
