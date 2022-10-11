Astoria
Aug. 1, 1945 — Sept. 3, 2022
Don Larson, 77, died of Alzheimer’s disease and its complications on Sept. 3 at Clatsop Care Center in Astoria.
Don was born on Aug. 1, 1945, at Columbia Hospital, now Clatsop Care Center, in Astoria, to longshoreman Harry Larson and registered nurse Marjorie Glover Larson. He was a third-generation Astorian.
Don graduated from Astoria High School in 1964 and remained lifetime friends with several classmates. He attended the University of Oregon, pledging Chi Psi fraternity. He completed his college education at Portland State University.
Don worked as a longshoreman for a few summers. He sold insurance in Astoria under the tutorship of Bill Leahy, whom he greatly admired.
He retired from his work career at Pacific Gas & Electric as an accountant in Portland. He took an interest in his profession, and joined the National Association of Accountants, the Portland-Willamette Chapter. He became president of the organization in 1982.
For most of his life he was passionate about jogging, bicycling and clam digging. He rode his bike from Portland to Astoria on U.S. Highway 26 and its back roads. He ran the Bay to Breakers event in San Francisco and, for four years, completed the Great Columbia Crossing.
He was an avid poker and blackjack player. After retiring from PG&E, he supported himself playing poker for several years He was always game for a trip to casinos, and won a blackjack tournament in Longview, Washington.
For the last 15 years he lived in Astoria with his special friend, Julie Weber. They traveled to Hawaii, Alaska on a cruise and Mexico. They were snowbirds to the Southwest, usually spending several weeks in Las Vegas enjoying the many restaurants, entertainment and casinos.
Don is survived by his two nieces and their families, Leslie and Drew Brandt, of Lake Oswego, and their four children, Lauren, Griffin, Harper and Campbell, and Tiffany and Kelly Brady, of Vancouver, Washington, and their three children Keeli, Skylar and Aidan; and his partner, Julie Weber.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Marjorie Larson; his sister, Harriet Larson Hugo; and his nephew, Steven Hugo.
Our gratitude is extended to Columbia Memorial Hospital and their staff: Dr. Camilio Rosales, Dr. Kenneth Starks, the Intensive Care Unit, and Nancy Harbour, care coordinator; and to Clatsop Care Center and Lower Columbia Hospice.
Many thanks to the Astoria Senior Center and its members. I want to especially thank our neighborhood. They watched over Don on his walks, and would often stop their project and talk with him. Or, on their walks, they would stop by Don’s home and converse. It meant the world to him.
At Don’s request, there will not be a memorial service. A family gathering will be held at the time of interment.