Donald T. “Tom” Ferguson, 87, of Scappoose, passed away early in the day on Feb. 19, 2022, at home.
He was born on May 17, 1934, in Astoria, to his parents, Donald and Elsie Ferguson.
Donald attended and graduated from Warrenton High School. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army, and work in several different industries.
He attended the Oregon State Police Academy, eventually going on to become an Oregon State Police officer. After his police career, he went on to work for Blue Bell, and eventually retired from Quality Pie, where he was a traveling salesman.
Donald’s hobbies included clamming, fishing and sports, especially the San Francisco 49ers and the University of Oregon Ducks, and he was a member of the Moose Lodge.
Donald is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathy; his children, Brian, Chari and Teresa; his sister, Shirley Martin; his two stepchildren, Mark and Ann; his five grandchildren; and his six great-grandchildren.
