It is with great sorrow that we inform the community of the passing of Donna Cooper-Searle, who passed away on Aug. 5, 2021, at the age of 76.
Donna was born on Nov. 24, 1944, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Kenneth and Kay Cooper. The family then moved to California, where she received her education, and she graduated from Lakewood High School.
After graduation, Donna made a name for herself as a secretary, leaving a lasting impact on various companies and several churches. She moved to Seaside in the early 1970s, and lived there for many years before marrying Bob Searle in 2011.
Despite already having several children from previous marriages, Donna embraced Bob’s family like it was her own, and the two families united.
Donna is succeeded by her husband, Bob Searle; four children, two daughters, Ann (Doug) Westerlund and Pam Edwards, and two sons, Chuck Smith, and Daniel (Cheryl) Smith. Donna is also succeeded by 11 grandchildren, Ryan and Alex (Dana) Fritsch, Michelle Westerlund, Rylie Edwards, Sammi Smith, Eli Smith, Abigail Smith, Rachel Smith, Jonah Smith, Joshua Smith and Taylor Smith.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Kay Cooper, and her older brother, Ken Cooper.
Donna Cooper-Searle’s memorial service will be held on Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. at the Lighthouse Christian Church, 88786 Dellmoor Loop Road, in Warrenton. The officiating pastor will be Dennis Sawyer, and the reception will take place in the church, immediately following the service.
The graveside service will be held on Aug. 28 at Ocean View Cemetery at 4 p.m. The family welcomes all people who wish to pay their respects to Donna’s memory.
