Hammond
April 14, 1947 — Jan. 17, 2019
Donna Schinderle was born in Iron Mountain, Michigan, to Donald and Ruth (Stenclift) Treakler on April 15, 1947. She lived in the Seaside and Astoria area for the last 42 years with her husband, Jerome Schinderle.
Donna was a very loving and outgoing person who had many friends. She stayed active, participating in a variety of membership activities with the American Legion and Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Donna Gustafson/Schinderle regrettably passed away on Jan. 17, 2019, at the age of 71. May she be counted among the angels whom she so loved.
Donna is survived by her husband, Jerome Schinderle, and one daughter, along with three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Hughes-Ransom Mortuaries & Crematory of Astoria. Visit the online memorial tribute to sign the guestbook, share a favorite memory or upload a photo(s) at hughes-ransom.com and fb.me/hughesransommortuary
