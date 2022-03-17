Astoria
Feb. 23, 1930 — March 9, 2022
Donna Holmstedt, 92, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully, with family at her side, on March 9, 2022.
The second of three children born to Oscar and Myrtle Liudahl, Donna was born on Feb. 23, 1930, in Velva, North Dakota.
At an early age, she moved with her family to Salem, where she attended school and graduated from North Salem High School. After graduation, she attended Midland College in Nebraska, where she met John Holmstedt.
On Aug. 21, 1949, the couple were united in marriage in Salem, and to this union three children were born: Mike, Becky (Nelson) and Scott. John preceded Donna in death on Feb. 24, 2014.
The couple and their three children moved to Astoria in 1964, where she soon became the secretary for First Lutheran Church. For over 25 years she assisted numerous pastors, taught Sunday school, helped coordinate day-to-day functions, and helped manage the church finances. Until the last few years of her life, she remained involved in activities at the church, and still worshiped regularly.
Throughout her life she believed in the importance of helping others in need. During the holiday season, for 25 years, she was pivotal in the organization of the local Clatsop Community Action food and gift drive.
For months leading into the event that provided food boxes to hundreds of families, she shopped, collected donations, arranged volunteers and sorted through piles of paperwork.
Her dedication to helping others earned her the George Award for outstanding community service, and she was honored as one of the 100 outstanding women in Clatsop County.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, her sister, Shirley Clark, brother, Donald Liudahl, and granddaughter, Amy Nelson.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses, John Michael and Christene Holmstedt, of Hammond, Becky and Phil Nelson, of Astoria, and Scott and Sandi Holmstedt, of Warrenton; nine grandchildren, Jayson (Andrea) Holmstedt, Christopher Holmstedt (Leah), Ryan (Kirsten) Holmstedt, Caryn (Todd) Hilmes, David (Judi) Nelson, Angie Holmstedt, Todd (Emma) Holmstedt, Brian (Kim) Conley, Casey (Krista) Conley; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Peace First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St. A private graveside service will be held earlier on Saturday.
Memorials may be designated to: Amy’s Fund, in care of Lutheran Community Services Northwest, Lower Columbia Hospice or Peace First Lutheran Church.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.