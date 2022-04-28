Donna Kathleen Wright passed from this world on April 21, 2022.
Born in Wichita, Kansas, on June 15, 1949, Donna attended Wichita State University, and was awarded a teaching credential.
She taught language arts in Kansas City for several years and then moved to the Pacific Northwest in 1985, after accepting a position at Knappa, and then later Clatskanie High School.
She was known for her love of literature and support for the school community. Donna was also active in theater productions at the Astoria Street Opry Company, several literature circles, and often led senior citizen book discussion groups.
Friends and family remember her enthusiasm for bird watching and camping in natural areas. Never one to complain about rising early for the best viewing, Donna urged us on in the cold predawn hours, and had the ability to slow down, and make patient and joyful observations.
She traveled to many wildlife areas, but her favorite was Yellowstone National Park, where she often took summer classes at the Yellowstone Institute.
Donna is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Wright; and niece, Angela Gygi.
Elizabeth recounts a telling incident from Donna’s childhood. While riding with her dad, Earle, at age 4 in his propane delivery truck, he noticed that Donna’s shoes were too small. He untied them, and then threw them out the window.
Driving to the next town, he bought her a new pair. While resuming his deliveries, Donna untied her new shoes and gleefully threw them out the window.
While recent years were a struggle, we remember her gift for joyous abandon and contagious enthusiasm. We thank her for the joy she brought to our lives.
