Morrill, Nebraska

Aug. 19, 1943 — Dec. 5, 2020

Donna Kaye Hill, 77, from Morrill, Nebraska, passed away Dec. 5, 2020, at Regional West Medical Center.

Donna was born to William and Darlene McCune in Hastings, Nebraska, on Aug. 19, 1943.

She enjoyed playing cards, bunco, crocheting, sewing, reading with children at Astor Elementary School through the foster grandparent program and teaching English as a second language through Clatsop Community College.

In 1994, Donna married the love of her life, Ron Hill, and moved to Astoria, where they lived for over 20 years.

Donna is survived by her brother, Bruce (Nita) McCune; sisters, Rhonda (Curt) Palin and Jolynn (Dan) Bloom; her children, Anna Miska, of Kannapolis, North Carolina, Shane (Amy) Reinpold, of Morrill, Nebraska, Shannan Reinpold, of Denver, Colorado, Kathie (Darin) Young, of Severance, Colorado, and Sandie (Charlie) Dodson, of Astoria; 19 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ron Hill; brother, Ronald McCune; granddaughter, Brittani Carter; and grandson, Branden Reinpold.

Per Donna’s request, no service will be held.

