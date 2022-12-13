Donna Keisel passed away on Dec. 2 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Dragerton, Utah, on Sept. 27, 1962, to Janis Iva Peterson and Charles Glen Chidester.
She was wed to Thomas Lane Keisel on July 25, 1980, in Salt Lake City. Together they had their daughter, Brandy Lee. Donna loved being around her family.
She was a free spirit who enjoyed living in the Pacific Northwest, where she could be close to one of her favorite places, the beach.
Donna is survived by her husband of 42 years, Tom Keisel; her daughter, Brandy (Brian) Stewart, and grandson, Derek Stewart, all of Warrenton; siblings, Don Chidester, of Utah, Charlie Chidester, of Texas, and Rhonda Larson, of Utah; and multiple nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by both of her parents.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.