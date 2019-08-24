Knappa
March 26, 1951 — Aug. 16, 2019
Donna Lee (Olsen) Geisler passed away very peacefully, with family by her side, on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland, Oregon.
She was born in Seaside, Oregon, to Jean Marie (Mole) Welch and Robert Alan Olsen on March 26, 1951. At a young age, the family moved to Willows, California. Her mother remarried, and Donna and her two brothers, Robbie and Chuck, moved to Orland, California.
She attended school in Orland until her junior year of high school, when she moved to Knappa, Oregon, in 1967. She then attended Knappa High School, where she and her future husband, Rocky, graduated in 1969.
Donna and Rocky were married on April 4, 1970. While Rocky was in the Army serving during the Vietnam War, she attended Clatsop Community College and worked at Oregon Laundry while caring for their first son, Jeff. She did this with the help of her in-laws, Frank and Elsie Geisler. Their second son, Chris, was born three years later, and the family moved into the Geisler family home in Knappa, Oregon.
After their two boys started school, she went back to work as a teller at Benjamin Franklin Bank in Astoria, Oregon, until the early 1990s. Donna was very involved in her local community. She helped for many years with the original Knappa Days, Knappa Summer Recreation, Lower Columbia Four-Wheelers and Clatskanie Cruisers.
She loved traveling with Rocky, and they enjoyed many cruises, trips to Hawaii, drives across the U.S. and car club events. She and Rocky also enjoyed many camping trips with their grandchildren every summer. She always looked forward to spending time with her family and friends.
When her grandchildren, Alisha and Mitchell, were born she was very involved with their lives. Donna very rarely missed a Knappa sports game, even after her grandchildren graduated from high school. She was a wonderful cook, and loved putting a meal together. Her favorite was making her Christmas Eve clam chowder and Christmas Day prime rib. Donna dedicated her life to her husband, children and grandchildren.
Donna was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Marie (Mole) Welch; her brother, Robbie Welch; and her father, Robert Olsen.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Rocky Geisler; her two sons, Jeff (Susan) Geisler and Chris (Jennifer) Geisler; granddaughter, Alisha (Taylor) Falls; grandson, Mitchell Geisler; brother, Chuck Welch; aunt, Lillian Mole; brother-in-law, Monty (Cheri) Geisler; and numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be a funeral service at the Crossroads Community Church in Svensen, Oregon, on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 11 a.m., with a potluck to follow.
At 2 p.m., there will be a graveside service at Knappa Prairie Cemetery in Knappa.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Knappa High School Athletic program.
