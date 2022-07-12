Donna Louise (Adams) Jagger was a wife, mother, homemaker, nail technician instructor and pastor’s wife. But most all, she was a servant of Jesus Christ, her Lord and savior.
Donna was born on July 23, 1946, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Loral and Gale (Wright) Adams. She passed away on July 6, 2022, at the family home in Warrenton.
Donna attended school in Colorado Springs, graduating from Wasson High School in 1964.
Donna married Kenneth Jagger on Dec. 10, 1967, in Colorado Springs, and in March 1968 they began their journey of pastoring that would span over 50 years. She was a perfect pastor’s wife. Often Ken was told that they put up with him to keep her.
Her love for children played out in being a foster mother to over 30 children for more than 25 years.
Donna became a nail technician instructor at Astoria Beauty College until she had to retire because of her health.
She enjoyed counted cross stitch, reading, doing puzzles and watching Bill Gaither gospel music videos. Donna loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and members of her extended family very dearly.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Loral and Gale Adams; brothers, Paul and Ronald Adams; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Jack Ward; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Roger Price; and niece, Rhonda Scrafield.
Donna is survived by her husband of almost 55 years, Kenneth, of Warrenton; son, Brent (Afton), of Fruita, Colorado; son, Kevin, of Warrenton; son, Scott (Lisa), of Astoria; daughter, Melissa, of Alburnett, Iowa; daughter, Sheana (Pat), of Westport, Washington.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Andrew Jagger, Destini (Tanner) Schafer, Aden Jagger, Jordan Hamilton, Tessa Jagger, Teagan Jagger, Tayson Jagger, Raina Jagger, Nathan Jagger, Makyla Grimmett, Aurora Grimmett, Boogie Shinabery and Zeeva Gagnon; three great-grandchildren, Kynson Jagger, Kindle Jagger and Finnley Schafer; sister, Yvonne (Ken) Garrett, of Colorado Springs; sister-in-law, Helen Adams (wife of the late Paul Adams); sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and Ron Geist; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed by all until we see her again in heaven.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Hilltop Church, 725 Niagara Ave.
