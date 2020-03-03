Astoria
Sept. 12, 1927 — Feb. 23, 2020
Donna Maureen Gustafson, a longtime resident of Astoria, passed away at Clatsop Retirement Village in Astoria, Oregon. She was 92.
Donna was born in Yakima Washington, the only child of Donovan F. Mitchell and Anna L. (Briggs) Mitchell. She lived in a logging camp at Leavenworth, Washington, the first four years, then moved to Mesa, Arizona, Yakamia, and Seattle, Washington, and then moved to Astoria in 1936, where her father started Columbia Oil Co.
She attended Lewis and Clark Central School, Astoria High School and Oregon State University, where she met Charles M. Gustafson (a Youngs River boy) in 1946. They married Aug. 14, 1949, and raised two children, Don and Chuck. They were married for 44 years until her husband Charles’ death in 1993 at the age of 69.
Her second son, Chuck, passed away in 1991 at the young age of 36. Donna’s mother, Anna L. Mitchell, passed away in 1996, age 95, and her father, Donovan F. Mitchell, passed away in 1998, age 95.
She and her husband purchased Columbia Oil Co. from her father, Don Mitchell. She worked at Astoria High School for 18 years, and was a friend of the wonderful students. She loved to travel, and traveled to 25 countries all over the world.
Donna was very passionate about antiques and anything vintage. She completed 64 large estate sales with her friends in the 1970s and 1980s.
Donna was the local casting person for “The Goonies,” an Anchor skipper, a board member of Liberty Theatre Restoration, a lifetime member of Columbia River Maritime Museum and was a member of the Astoria Golf and County Club, Marryhill Museum, Camp 18 Logging Museum, Clatsop County Historical Society, Astoria Library Board, Columbia River Society, Uppity Women’s Dinner Club, Traffic Commission, PEO and Peter Pan Coffee Group.
She had a summer home at Lake Nimpo, British Columbia, Canada. She spent 25 years fishing and enjoying Canada with her entire family and friends. She loved her family, Astoria, all Clatsop County, every kid in Astoria High School (teenagers are the best) and her wonderful, supportive friends.
The family is extremely grateful to Dr. Robert Law and Clatsop Retirement Village.
Surviving are her son, Don (and Renee) Gustafson, of Astoria; granddaughter Chelsey (and Greg) Frank; great-grandkids Jett and Briar Frank, of Warrenton; step-granddauther Amy (and Luis) Gutierrez, and their chilrdren, Kalea, Katara and Kianna, all of Salem, Oregon; step-granddaughter Kari (and Rick) Remfer, of Astoria, Oregon; and many extended family members.
At her request, cremation has taken place under direction of Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary. A private family graveside service is at Ocean View Cemetery.
There will be a celebration of her life March 21, 2020 at the Astoria Elks Lodge, from 2 to 5 p.m. Per her request, no sadness and stories, just have fun.
In lieu of flowers, Donna wishes contributions to be made to the following organization: Grace Episcopal Church, Liberty Theatre, Clatsop County Historical Society, Columbia River Maritime Museum and Camp Kiwanilong in Warrenton, Oregon.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
