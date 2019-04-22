Jewell
Jan. 17, 1932 — Feb. 23, 2019
Donna Ramona Adamson, 87, of Jewell, Oregon, went home to be with her Lord and husband, on Feb. 23, 2019.
Donna was born on Jan. 17, 1932, in Portland, Oregon. She was the second oldest child born to George and Lillian (Kadolph) Keene. Her family moved to Forest Grove, then to Dilley, when she was a young girl. In 1950, she graduated from Forest Grove High School. Donna then attended and graduated in 1954 from the Good Samaritan School of Nursing in Portland, Oregon.
She started dating Bernard Adamson in 1948. On July 24, 1954, they were married in Gaston, Oregon. They spent a short time in Maine after marrying while Bernard finished his time in the Air Force. After 56 years of marriage, Bernard passed away in 2011.
In 1973, Bernard and Donna settled in Jewell, Oregon, after spending previous years in Marcola, Alsea and Powers. They had five children between 1957 and 1968. Donna enjoyed knitting and sewing clothes for her children.
Donna started working as a registered nurse at the old St. Mary’s Hospital in Astoria, Oregon, in 1974. She moved over to the newly built Columbia Memorial Hospital in 1977, and worked there until her retirement in 1997. The majority of her career she worked the night shift and was a nursing supervisor. Her last two years were spent working the day shift in social services.
After retiring, Donna spent many days enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bernard and Donna traveled in their motor home to Alaska in 2001. They also took trips to Hawaii and Mexico. She kept busy supervising her husband while he tended to his large garden, and making sure her hummingbirds had enough food.
Her family would say her favorite hobbies were reading, doing crossword puzzles, enjoying TV shows and napping. She could also make the best lemon meringue pie around. Donna and Bernard were members of the Nehalem Valley Community Church for all of their years living in Jewell, Oregon. She often played the piano with her good friend, Lorene Rodgers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; parents, George and Lillian; in-laws, Vernon and Belva; three siblings, Lillian Mae, Dick and Bob; brother-in-law, Paul Adamson; and sisters-in-law, Juanita Adamson and Georgann Adamson.
She is survived by her children, Beth (Tom) Cunningham, of Coos Bay, Steven (Jan Brattain) Adamson, of Birkenfield, Carol (Greg) Engebretson, of Warrenton, Lynda (David) Leiferman, of Jewell, and Lori (Ed) Karl, of Warrenton; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Wayne Ooley, of Forest Grove, and Richard Adamson, of Gaston; sister-in-law, Donna Keene, of Cornelius; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service will be held Saturday, May 4 at 12 p.m. at the Nehalem Valley Community Church in Jewell, Oregon. Reception to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Nehalem Valley Community Church or the American Stroke Association.
