Portland
Oct. 3, 1928 — Nov. 30, 2020
DonnaMae Elizabeth Alberding passed away Nov. 30, 2020, of Alzheimer’s disease in Portland.
DonnaMae was born Oct. 3, 1928, in Minot, North Dakota, to Coyla and Mason Marshall. Her parents divorced shortly after her birth.
She then moved with her mother and grandparents to Kelso, Washington. She graduated from Kelso High School in 1947 and moved to Astoria, hoping to work in a fish cannery, but they weren’t hiring.
She met and married Howard Antijunti in 1948, and had her first two children, Gary and Coni. Later, Howard and DonnaMae divorced, and she then worked in a fish cannery and at Davy Jones’ Locker restaurant.
DonnaMae met and married Richard Alberding, a fisherman, in 1957. She had three more children, Kimberly, Kari and Richard Jr.
The family moved to Portland for Richard to work on a dredge for the Port of Portland. He died of cancer in 2004, and DonnaMae was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease shortly after. She lived with the disease for 13 years, while still maintaining her loving personality.
She is survived by her five children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
We will miss you always.