Warrenton
April 20, 1952 — Dec. 4, 2019
Our beloved mother and grandmother, Doreen Lynn Dorning, died unexpectedly at her Warrenton home on Dec. 4, 2019.
She was born in Vancouver, Washington, on April 20, 1952, but spent most of her adult life in Warrenton.
Doreen is survived by her sister, Debra; sons Bobby (Carrie) and Blake (Christina); daughter Jennifer; and her most treasured grandchildren, Mallorie, Ahstin, Cameron, Alexis and Brick.
Doreen had a heart for animals and often competitively showed her Labrador retrievers. She was an avid reader and enjoyed movies.
Above all, Doreen had a passion for the well-being of small children. She operated a home child care business for over 30 years. Countless local children have been nurtured and educated under her loving care. Her footprint remains in the lives of many.
She will be deeply missed by family and community.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Warrenton Community Center. The doors will open at 1 p.m. for the service at 1:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.