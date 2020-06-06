Spokane, Washington
Jan. 16, 1933 — May 28, 2020
Dorothy Ellen Fenton Turner was born in the midst of the Great Depression to Carlton John Fenton and Ellen Lavera Rawson in Rupert, Idaho. She had two older brothers, one older sister and two younger brothers.
Dorothy found her faith at the age of 7, when she attended a meeting of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah, and was later baptized into the church.
Her early years were likely to have been typical of those of the time. She helped with her younger brothers, gardened, performed household chores and learned to sew and all that would be expected in the rural desert of Idaho.
Dorothy or “Dot,” as she was known to her family and friends, attended a church dance with one of her friends. Later the friend’s brother, who was home on leave from the Navy, arrived to drive his sister and friends home after the dance. Needless to say, Charles was quite taken with one of his sister’s friends, and not surprisingly, Dorothy’s house was the last stop that evening.
Romance blossomed, and she married Charles Leroy Turner on Oct. 6, 1950, at a ceremony held in her home. Charles was stationed at the Navy base in Astoria, Oregon, so the newlyweds made their home there, while Dorothy continued her education and graduated from Astoria High School in 1951. His Navy enlistment ended, and the couple returned to their hometown and started their family.
They were blessed with five children, four daughters and a son. Charles and Dorothy took their family to the Idaho Falls Temple Aug. 31, 1967, where the family was sealed together for time and eternity.
Charles made a living as a welder, and that required the family to relocate several times, but finally brought the family back to Astoria in 1966, where Dorothy continued to manage the home and care for the children. She became an accomplished seamstress, and often would take in sewing for others to help with the family budget.
She was skilled with many needle crafts and enjoyed making gifts for others that included embroidery, crochet and knitting. She crafted stuffed animals like teddy bears, lambs and dolls, as well as many wedding dresses and quilts and afghans for adults and new babies.
We will miss the delicious aromas coming from the kitchen of our favorite recipes, homemade bread, Texas chocolate cake, banana cookies and mouth-watering holiday candy traditions shared and served in abundance.
Dorothy served in many areas of responsibility for the church. She was homemaking leader in the Relief Society for many years, and taught in primary, Sunday school and young women’s organizations.
She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, sister and friend to many. Dorothy spent the last several years in Spokane, Washington, in the company of her daughter and her son and their families.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, her parents, four of her siblings, a son-in-law, granddaughter-in-law and a great-grandchild.
She is survived by a brother and two sisters-in-law, her children and their spouses, 13 grandchildren and their spouses, and 21 great-grandchildren, who lovingly dubbed her as “GG,” and numerous nieces and nephews.
Heritage Funeral & Cremation in Spokane is in charge of the arrangements.
There will not be a service at this time, however, Dorothy will join Charles in their resting place at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon, at a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to a charity of one’s choice.
