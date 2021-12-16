Birch Bay, Washington
May 26, 1929 — Dec. 4, 2021
Dorothy May Myers (née Lavigne) was born in Hillsboro on May 26, 1929. She resided with her mother and older sister in Altoona, Washington, before they settled more permanently in Astoria in 1931.
She lived in the same neighborhood of Uppertown, with a few short exceptions, until she was “Shanghaied from Astoria” in 2018, as she put it, by her youngest daughter and son-in-law to live her last years being pampered by family up on the U.S. and Canadian border.
Dorothy had many tales from her childhood in Astoria, growing up during the Great Depression. Post-Prohibition scavenging with her friends under tavern floorboards was a profitable venture, as loose change would spill from the pockets of bar patrons who stumbled and fell after one too many libations. This would pay for their matinee movie viewing at the Liberty Theatre, which had opened only a few years before she was born.
She also spent hours running through the forests with her friends, and playing down on the logs at the old mill pond, where the plywood mill was once located. Dorothy also never got around to learning to swim, so the latter activity was that much more terrifying, when you think about it.
Dorothy’s first paying job as a young girl was as a field worker in the victory gardens, picking beans and berries for shipment to U.S. troops and allies during World War II. (According to her, she ate most of the berries she picked. Sorry, America). She later worked at the fish canneries, canning tuna and salmon.
Dorothy met and married her husband, Donald T. Myers, a sailor who had been stationed at the U.S. Navy base in town. They had four children together.
Over the course of her life, Dorothy was employed as a switchboard operator in the building that now houses a law office on Exchange Street, as well as working the switchboard out at Tongue Point Job Corps Center once they opened in 1965.
Later in life, she worked for Home Bakery and as an in-home caretaker to the elderly and disabled before retiring for good in the early 2000s.
Dorothy was involved with, and held office in various local clubs, including but not limited to the American Legion, Forty and Eight, La Societe de Femme and the Moose and Elks lodges. She was also a secretary for the Sunset Empire CB Club.
Dorothy left this realm peacefully on the afternoon of Dec. 4, 2021, at home in Birch Bay, Washington. She was 92 years old.
She is preceded in death by her husband; her eldest daughter, Roxanne Myers; her sister, Grace Larson; and her only son, Craig Myers.
She is survived by her daughters, Carrie Sue Ho, of Knappa, and Lisa Ann Curtis, of Birch Bay, Washington; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be remembered for her unconditional love for her children, her devotion to her pets, her killer red velvet cakes, her beautiful flower gardens, her dry sense of humor and her adoration of everything about Astoria.