Dorothy Sue Falkner Wood passed away at home in Astoria on July 22. She requested no funeral service.
Sue was born in Oklahoma on Aug. 2, 1941. She grew up in Pomona, California. She graduated from Ganesha High School in 1959, and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Pomona.
She attended Westmont College. She married and divorced Paul DeYoung of Pomona. She moved to Visalia, California, with her two young children in 1973, where she returned to college to become a registered nurse.
She married James P. Wood in 1978. They moved to Astoria in 1998.
She is survived by her husband, James P. Wood, of Astoria; her son, Jeffrey P. Wood, and daughter-in-law, Julie F. Burns Wood, of Keller, Texas; and her daughter, Karina Beth Wood Newenhof, and son-in-law, Jeffrey E. Newenhof, of Astoria. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Benjamin W. Wood, Zachary S. Wood, Daniel M. Wood, Shealynn G. Wood, Gerald W. Newenhof and Sadie O. Newenhof.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William T. Falkner and Dorothy M. Reed Falkner; and her sisters, Norma Falkner Gallagher, Leona Falkner Hays and Billie Falkner Israel.
Sue suffered with an autoimmune disease for more than half of her life. She was a well-known and well-respected writer of a blog on chronic pain on EverdayHealth.com, and her own blog, “Weekly Dose of Sue.”
She wrote several published prose and poetry pieces for varied newspaper and magazine publications, and aspired to be a young adult literature author.
