Birkenfeld
Dec. 12, 1942 — Dec. 30, 2022
Douglas Arthur Bellingham, 80, a resident of the Birkenfeld community, passed away on Dec. 30 at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.
He was born on Dec. 12, 1942, in Clatskanie, the son of the late Arthur Guy “Art” Bellingham and Marie Julia (Richardson) Bellingham. He was raised and received his education in the Birkenfeld community, having attended Birkenfeld Elementary School and later Vernonia High School, graduating in the Class of 1960.
He then went on to receive a bachelor’s degree at Oregon State University and was commissioned with his second lieutenant bars after completing the Reserve Officer Training Corps program. He also was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. Douglas was a big Beavers fan. Go Beavs!
He was united in marriage to Dianna Dair on March 5, 1965, in the chapel at Fort Lewis, Washington. Following their marriage, Douglas served as a captain in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Lewis and in Vietnam. He was a field artillery unit commander for the 101st Airborne and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.
After being honorably discharged in 1967, they moved to Seattle, where they resided for several years. They had two children together, Derek and Dia. They later divorced.
He was preceded in death by his second wife, Ida Elizabeth Frost, who had one daughter, Terri. They were married for 17 years before her passing.
Douglas worked as a regional game biologist in three counties for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife for over 20 years. He then provided consultation for environmental wetland services. Following his retirement, he returned to the Birkenfeld community, where he has resided since.
He was a member of the Clatsop Post 12 American Legion in Astoria and a member of the Eagles Lodge Aerie No. 2888 in Lynnwood, Washington. Among his special interests were the outdoors. Douglas especially enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Marie Bellingham; his wife, Ida Elizabeth Bellingham; and a son-in-law, Gerry Layo.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Derek and Deanna Bellingham, of Kirkland, Washington; his daughter, Dia Layo, of Roseville, California; his stepdaughter, Terri Phillips, and her husband, Terry Phillips, of Arlington, Washington; his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Cherie Bellingham, of Birkenfeld; and his former wives, Dianna Dair Meyer, of Freeport, Florida, and Barbara Smith, of Portland.
Additional survivors are his five grandchildren and a spouse, Dr. Khloe and Brandon Kaufman, of Reno, Nevada, Madisyn Layo, of San Francisco, Cooper Layo, of Roseville, California, Tera Bevan, of Arlington, and Dylan Kerchinsky, of Kirkland, Washington; his great-grandchildren, Paisley Jane Kaufman and Jade and Jasper Bevan; his niece, her spouse and their children, Christine and Todd Wilkinson and Rebecca, Ciara and Hayden; and many beloved cousins.
The family suggests that remembrances may be made to the Mist/Birkenfeld Rural Fire Protection District or to the Birkenfeld Community Church in his memory.
Private family interment to be announced at a later date.
Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home in Forest Grove is entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, or to send condolences to the family, go to fuitenrosehoyt.com.