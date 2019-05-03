Corvallis
Dec. 1, 1948 — March 28, 2019
Doug Starkey Shadbolt passed peacefully at his home in Corvallis, with family members by his side. He was a remarkable man with a unique eye for beauty, a sly sense of humor and a love for his work, especially ceramics, where his skills and vision were centered in recent years.
Doug was raised in Portland. He was a graduate of Grant High School in Portland and attended Lane Community College, Clatsop Community College, and did his work most recently in the ceramics studio at Linn-Benton Community College. When complimented, he never failed to honor his teachers, books, tools and schools.
Doug was passionate about wild places, especially the North Coast. Retiring from the Oregon Department of Forestry in 2005, he led fire protection crews and enforced regulations in the Clatsop State Forest for upward of 20 years.
He had a strong affinity for Northwest mountains, desert, rivers and forests. Beginning in 2010, he tirelessly helped build a family farm in Oregon’s Eola Hills. His skills included releasing tractors hopelessly stuck in the muck.
He is survived by his twin sister, Candy; his brothers, Mike (Marsh) and Larry (Catherine); his niece, Celeste; his nephew, Ernst; and their families.
His family thanks the many caregivers, including his friends and hospice providers. His spirit lives on in each of us who were touched by him.
A celebration of life will be held for family and caregivers in the early summer.
Donations in his memory should be sent to The Hunger Project, Plan International USA or the Tillamook County Women’s Resource Center.
