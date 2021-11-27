Douglas Doyle Davenport, 79, passed away Oct. 31, 2021, in Astoria.
Doug was born July 21, 1942, in San Luis Obispo, California. He lived in Morro Bay, California, where he went to Morro Bay High School.
After high school he worked in many fields of work, but was most proud of his fishing career. Fishing gave him a sense of adventure and, as he would say, “some crazy times.”
Fishing gave him pleasure, and the freedom to work on the oceans of California and Alaska, and eventually bringing him to Oregon, where he met and married his wife of 37 years, Delores.
Doug and Delores were married July 13, 1984, on the Lightship Columbia in Astoria. Together, they enjoyed the little things in life, walks on the beach, working in the yard, hunting for rocks, going to garage sales, playing cards and just enjoying the time they spent together.
Doug was a kind and caring soul, always smiling, taking the time to stop and talk to everyone he crossed paths with. He always had a story to share.
He was a collector of rocks, old bottles and any other found treasures he thought were interesting to him, or something he could share with others.
Doug was the son of the late Eldon and Pauline Davenport. His sister was Dennie, who also preceded him in death.
He leaves behind his wife, Delores Davenport; his children and stepchildren, daughters, Debra Carter (Steve), Pamela Pulido (Gabriel), Monica Manning (Donald), Denise Leach (Adam) and Tara Mestrich (Bryan), and his sons, Richard Vetricek (Lora) and Dean Vetricek (Evie). He also had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren he cherished, as well.
Doug had many friends whom he also considered as family, and treated them as just that. Anyone who knew him would say the same.
Everyone enjoyed his company. If you needed anything, he’d be right there to help do whatever he could. He will never be forgotten, and will be missed by so many.
Due to the pandemic, there will not be a memorial service at this time. We plan to have a celebration of life this summer, where we can gather safely outside by a lake, where he loved to fish and be outdoors.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.