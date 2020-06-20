Hudson, New Hampshire
March 3, 1967 — June 9, 2020
Douglas Ralph Malen was born March 3, 1967, in Portland, Oregon, and passed away June 9, 2020, in Hudson, New Hampshire.
He spent most of his younger years in Boise, Idaho. After high school, he attended Clatsop Community College in Astoria, where he received an associate degree.
His interests included spending time with family and going to garage sales. His favorite job was at Hudson News in the Portland International Airport, where he received several distinguished awards for outstanding customer service.
In 2016, he moved to New Hampshire to be near his siblings and their children. While there, he worked at Home Depot until his death.
Doug is survived by his parents, Vern (Laddy) Malen and Susan Malen, and was preceded in death by grandparents, Ralph and Paula Morrow and Viljo and Rosemary Malen.
He is also survived by his brother, Rich Malen, and his wife, Anne, and their two children, Sydney and Thomas; and his sister, Kristi Caruso, and her husband, DJ, and their two sons, Derek and Alex.
Other special people in his life are Margie Thompson, who took care of him when he was a baby, and Corleen and Loran Mathews, his ever-supportive godparents.
Contributions in Doug’s name can be sent to the Astoria Riverfront Trolley Association, 480 Industry St., Astoria, OR., 97103, the American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.